Thousands of UW-Madison alumni flock to Madison for homecoming festivities

Tens of thousands of alumni are expected to return to the UW-Madison campus this weekend to celebrate homecoming.

Events kicked off Friday and lead up to Saturday’s game against Michigan State.

There are celebrating 168 years of badger excellence.

"I think that is what being a Badger is all about,” says Todd Pritchard with the Wisconsin Foundation & Alumni Association. “Coming to a very special place and learning what you can and go out and changing the world."

The Badgers take on the Spartans at 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon. The Badger Bash tailgate party kicks off at 12 p.m. at Union South, sponsored by NBC15. Our newsroom staff will see you there!

