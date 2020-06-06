Madison protests: Thousands of marchers call for maternal justice in black community

Thousands of protesters are marching in downtown Madison Saturday, this time for maternal justice in the black community.

The "Been hard to breathe" March for Maternal Justice started at the Capitol Building around noon and then moved down West Washington Avenue to Meriter Hospital.

At the hospital, organizers say speeches will be held and snacks and water offered to people.

The group organizing the march, Harambee Village, cites that black newborns have a 9.3 mortality rate, compared to white babies with a 3.7 rate. Organizers add the chance of black mothers dying in birth is five times higher than for white mothers.

"Implicit Bias, racism and obstetric violence goes unchecked within the healthcare system and we can not forget about this in our fight for equity," according to Harambee Village. "We are calling for attention to be made to the lack of informed consent in hospitals."

Saturday's march is the eighth day of protests in downtown Madison, and continued to trend of being peaceful since last Tuesday. Organizers have condemned the violence and looting that broke out the weekend before.

Traffic concerns

As of 1 p.m., South Brooks is closed in the city's downtown because of the protest. West Washington Avenue was closed due to the march but has since reopened to vehicles.

Officers with the Madison Police Department are deployed ahead of the protest, where they direct traffic and set out traffic barriers.

No curfews are in effect.