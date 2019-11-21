Thousands of students learn career opportunities at Alliant Energy Center

Almost 6,000 7th and 8th graders converged on the Alliant Energy Center Thursday to learn about possible career opportunities.

Students learning career opportunities at the Alliant Energy Center Thursday.

The event featured over 85 businesses, showing students careers in construction, agriculture, food, hospitality, among many others.

Organizers say the goal of the event, called Future Quest, is to make sure students are thinking about their future as they head into high school.

"Futurequest is about helping students kind of find their pathway. One of the challenges is that most students go into fields that their parents know, and they don’t expand beyond that,” says Josh Fassl, Director Dane County School Consortium.

This is the third year that the Dane County School Consortium partnered with the Madison School District to host the event.

