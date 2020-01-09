Threat of heavy snow increasing Saturday

The threat of a major snowstorm impacting southern Wisconsin this weekend is increasing.

A strong storm system is going to impact the Midwest this weekend. Southern Wisconsin will likely stay on the cold side of this storm system, so more frozen precipitation will fall than rain locally. Flooding rains will likely develop just south of the area.

A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Madison and points to the southeast will have the best chance of a wintry mix during this time.

The forecast models are trending towards a major winter storm developing Saturday. Widespread snow could develop Saturday afternoon and continue through Saturday night. It's still too early to pinpoint snowfall totals. The potential for heavy snow will be the highest across the southeastern corner of the state, which is Madison and points to the southeast. The potential for heavy snow will likely not be as high northwest of Madison.

Drifting and blowing snow could also be a problem Saturday through Saturday night.

Most of the falling snow will exit the area first thing Sunday morning.

This is still an evolving situation and a change in the forecast track could change the precipitation type that falls and how much rain and snow that falls. Make sure to check back for updates. This system bares watching.

