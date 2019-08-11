Threats made to Jehovah's Witness elders in Beaver Dam

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating threats made to leaders of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Beaver Dam.

Officials said two elders received text messages threatening to attack the meeting and congregation Sunday. The elders who received the threats are involved in Spanish-speaking meetings planned for Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the threats came from a disguised phone number, but they were able to find a suspect. The person accused of sending the threats is a juvenile.

Officials said the threats were not found to be hate crimes directed toward any religion or ethnicity. The building was searched, and no explosives were found.

The investigation is still ongoing.

