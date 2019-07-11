Three UWPD officers hurt chasing home invasion suspects

Three UWPD officers suffered minor injuries Wednesday night after chasing down three suspects driving a stolen car, according to a news release.

UWPD says just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, officers spotted a stolen car heading west on Regent Street. They tried to pull the car over but the car took off. Police say the people inside the car were suspects in a home invasion earlier in the day.

The suspects crashed the car a short time later after hitting a curb on Charbourne Avenue, just west of Camp Randall Stadium. All three suspects got out of the car and ran away.

Two suspects were found and arrested after a short chase on foot. The third suspect is still on the loose.

The driver of the car is a 15-year-old boy from Madison. He’s tentatively charged with fleeing and eluding, second degree reckless

endangerment, and resisting. The passenger is a 17-year-old boy also from Madison. He’s tentatively charged with resisting.

All three officers involved in the foot pursuit suffered minor injuries. All three were treated and returned to normal duty the same night.

