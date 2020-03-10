Three Wisconsin college students in quarantine after coronavirus scare

A university in Milwaukee announced that three students who recently had direct contact with a person who tested positive of the coronavirus are now in quarantine.

Cardinal Stritch University posted a health advisory online on Tuesday stating that students and staff were on spring break last week. Three students living in a residence hall had direct contact with an infected person while on vacation.

“Upon their return from spring break, the students did not attend any classes; nor did they move through any common areas on campus – e.g., the Student Union, Library, Great Hall, Field House and the like,” said President Kathleen Rinehart.

The school also said the three students are symptom free and have not been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“In an abundance of caution, the students have been moved to an isolation setting for the next 14 days. The North Shore Health Department has been contacted and is working closely with the University to manage and direct their care,” the released stated.

The school is also advising students and staff to not panic, but to be attentive to their surroundings.

