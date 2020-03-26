Wisconsinites back in United States after being stuck in Peru

A group of Wisconsinites are home after being in Peru. The Peruvian government issued a state of emergency on March 15, closing all international borders after midnight the next day.

Vince Vitrano from TMJ4 News in Milwaukee tweeted a photo stating the three people from Wisconsin landed in Atlanta Thursday morning and are hoping to be back in Milwaukee by evening.

BREAKING: Back on U.S. soil. These Wisconsinites who were stuck in Peru after the country abruptly shut its borders last week, just landed in Atlanta this morning. Hoping to be back in MKE tonight. Welcome home! @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/Auh2fh9T1v — Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) March 26, 2020

According to TMJ4 News, Mark and Maggie Sprague, along with five others from the Milwaukee and Madison areas, were in Brazil Wednesday. The group originally traveled to South America for a wedding.

The U.S. Embassy in Peru shared the following on March 25:

"As of 5:00PM today we have repatriated over 1000 Americans from Peru. Senior U.S. officials maintain constant communication with the Government of Peru and are working around the clock to secure authorization for more repatriation flights tomorrow."