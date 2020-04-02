Three arrested after Janesville police find stolen gun and drugs

Janesville police say three people were arrested after they found two handguns and thousands of dollars worth of narcotics in a home.

Police say they were originally called to 300 E. Racine St on just after midnight Tuesday after someone reported that a man had pointed a gun at them during an argument. The man was found unarmed.

Officers then obtained a search warrant and went into the home. They found two handguns, one of which was stolen through the Beloit Police Department. They also found 8.1 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 grams of cocaine, and various scheduled prescription medications.

Jonathan Jimenez, Serena Mcclatchey, and Malik Walker were all arrested on multiple drug-related charges.