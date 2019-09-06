Three arrested after armed robbery, high speed chase

Madison police have arrested three men after a high speed chase on tentative charges of armed robbery.

The men are 43-year-old Thomas K. Gleplay of Madison, Vernell M. Obey aged 28 of Denver, and 21-year-old James B. Flomo of Farg, ND.

A 33-year-old Sun Prairie man says he engaged the chase after the men robbed him of $9,500.

Police say the victim met up with the three men just after midnight in an East Springs Dr. parking lot. The victim told police he was trying to purchase marijuana from the men.

During the exchange, the victim claims one suspect appeared to have a gun and threatened him with it. Police say because of this, the man gave up his bag of money and the suspects sped off in a rented SUV.

According to an MPD incident report, the man decided to chase after them in his minivan south on Interstate I-90 but stopped once he ran out of gas near Edgerton.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies did take him into custody on tentative charges unrelated to the robbery.

Police say the suspects changed course and headed north on I-90 before they were pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol near the Wisconsin Dells.

Authorities found several thousand of dollars in the SUV. One suspect claimed the men were on a road trip and planning to use cash instead of credit.

Detectives are currently reviewing the several different narratives.

