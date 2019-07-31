Three cars violently broken into at UW Health Hospital ramp

On Monday morning, three people found their windows shattered and valuables stolen from their cars parked in the UW Health Hospital parking ramp.

"It's very upsetting, and I understand that," University of Wisconsin Police Spokesperson, Marc Lovicott said.

Lovicott says UWPD is investigating the break ins that happened at lot 75 outside of the hospital. He says UWPD routinely patrols the area, along with the hospitals security.

"Since the smash and grabs, we have added extra patrols to the area," Lovicott says.

He says this type of crime is not new, but it is out of character to happen on campus, particularly around the hospital.

One NBC15 viewer who works at the hospital reached out to the station about the break-ins and wants to remain anonymous. They say the staff feels unsafe and is on edge after the break-ins.

"This is a great reminder that it is important to hide valuables in your car even if it is locked. You never know what a criminal will do," Lovicott said.