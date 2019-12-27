Three high school students die in Christmas Day car crash

A Christmas night car crash took the lives of three Alabama High School students and injured two of their classmates.

That single vehicle accident happened when the car they traveled in ran off Westville Avenue in Geneva, Ala. and crashed in a wooded area.

Three girls in the front seat died. The other two girls suffered serious injuries and one has been taken to a Birmingham hospital because the severity of her injuries.

The three fatalities have been identified as Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain and Addyson Martin, all either sophomores or juniors.

Several miles southeast of Geneva, at least one person died in another Christmas Day car crash. That accident happened along Florida Highway 79 near Esto.

In yet another tragedy, the pilot of an air ambulance dispatched to that Florida wreck also died. After the call was canceled, 61-year old Douglas Davis of Dothan suffered an apparent heart attack while landing at the Headland, Alabama airport, where the helicopter is based.

Two other crew members on board suffered minor injuries when that aircraft toppled.