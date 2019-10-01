WATCH: Dash cam video shows garbage truck and semi collision

Dash cam video captured the moment a garbage truck collided with a semi in Manitowoc. The collision forced the garbage truck on to its side.

Three people were hurt in the Sept. 30 crash on Memorial Drive.

At about 10:15 a.m., Manitowoc Police responded to the intersection of Memorial Drive and Mirro Drive.

The garbage truck, driven by a 39-year-old Manitowoc man, was turning north onto Memorial Drive from Mirro Drive when he struck the semi-tractor/trailer that was traveling south on Memorial Drive.

The semi was driven by a 52-year-old Manitowoc man.

The garbage truck driver, his 33-year-old female passenger and the semi driver were all injured in the crash. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the garbage truck has been cited for failure to yield the right of way while making a left hand turn.