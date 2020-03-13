Three members of Sun Prairie church test positive for Coronavirus

Three members of the congregation at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie have tested positive for the coronavirus, Pastor Tim Hansen confirmed to NBC15.

According to the Pastor, one member of the congregation attended church services before knowing they had the virus. The Pastor would not confirm when that person attended services.

Two other members of the congregation tested positive for coronavirus, though they did not attend service with the first patient.

People who may have been exposed to the virus through the church have been notified.

Services are canceled at the church this weekend, and will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis. Pastor Hansen says the sanctuary has been cleaned since the coronavirus cases were confirmed.

The Pastor says the incubation period for the first patient is up this weekend, and will be up next weekend for the second two patients. Health officials say people who do not develop symptoms by the end of the incubation period should be considered healthy.