Three men arrested in connection to suspicious incident

The Janesville Police Department says it arrested three men in connection to a suspicious incident reported on March 20th.

Police say Makenzee Jacobson, Michael Rice and Ethan Balkema were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Officers say the incident happened near the 1600 block of Morningside Dr. During the incident, the suspects were driving when they slowed down and tried to get two juveniles into the vehicle by asking if they wanted candy.

Authorities say the suspects tried several times to get the juveniles into the car, each time becoming more aggressive towards the victims.

Police say the victims ran home and told an adult, who then told police. After launching an investigation, police were able to find the suspects and arrest them.

