Three men charged for Beltline gun battle last Aug.: criminal complaint

Three men arrested in connection to a gun battle on the Beltline last August were charged in Dane County Court Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Tywaun Reynolds, Terrance Moore III and Sorrell Gilmore were each charged with two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, among other charges.

The three men were speeding in a Dodge Durago while firing pot shots at people in a Chevy Mailibu in a game of cat and mouse along the Beltline near Rimrock Road and John Nolen Drive on Aug. 16. One gunman was seen standing through the sun roof, firing off rounds at the other car.

Several drivers later reported that their vehicles had been hit by the bullets the suspects fired.

Officers later blocked off exits, recovered casings from the scene but did not get the chance to arrest the gunslingers.

Over two months later, on Nov. 25, police announced they had arrested three men in connection to the shots fired incident on the Beltline, identified as Reynolds, Moore and Gilmore.

Reynolds had been arrested on Nov. 15 for crimes other than the shots fired incident.

The three men have been changed with:

Tywaun Reynolds – 2 counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, 3 counts misdemeanor bail jumping

Terrance Moore III - 2 counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping

Sorrell Gilmore - 2 counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety

Moore will be back in Dane County Court on Dec. 5 for his preliminary hearing.

Gilmore’s online court records have yet to be updated with his preliminary hearing date.

Reynolds’ initial appearance was rescheduled for Dec. 2.