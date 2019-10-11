3 men charged in connection to several stolen vehicle cases in Southern Wisconsin

Three men are facing numerous charges after authorities say they are responsible for a series of burglaries and stolen vehicles in Southern Wisconsin.

24-year-old Cleaster Moon of Madison appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday for his initial appearance. He was put in jail on a $60,000 cash bond.

Moon along with 19-year-old Juriese E. Bell of Benton Harbor, Michigan, and 19-year-old Stephon E. Williams of Madison were arrested Oct. 5 after a vehicle they used to escape arrest by Shorewood Hills police was found outside a home on Cimarron Trail. They were arrested after authorities said they tried to outrun police. A juvenile was also arrested for taking part in several Shorewood Hills burglaries.

Moon is facing 17 charges including burglary, taking and driving a vehicle without consent, theft, and misappropriate ID information to take money in three separate Dane County cases. Bell is facing 8 charges, and Williams is facing 6 charges.

According to three criminal complaints filed in Dane County Court, Moon is linked to vehicles stolen in Mount Horeb, Reedsburg, Jefferson, Town of Bristol, and Waunakee. According to online court records, he is also linked to a burglary and stolen vehicle case in Waukesha County, where 17-year-old Joshua E. Pitts of Madison is also facing charges.

In a criminal complaint, a Madison Police officer interviewed Moon following his arrest and Moon stated he had been "spiraling out of control since he absconded from his parole agent." The complaint states the parole agent told Moon to hand himself in.

The complaint also states Moon said he was in a pattern of bad behavior he cannot control and it was like a drug because "it is like a high when he engages in activity."

Moon is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 17 for his preliminary hearing.