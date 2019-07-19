Three men nearly burglarize Madison home, woman scares them off

Madison Police say three masked men tried to burglarize a home, but a 35-year-old woman scared them off.

The incident happened around 1:26 a.m. in the 2700 block of Tuscon Trail on Madison's west side Friday morning.

Police say the woman was lying on her couch when she saw the three masked men, wearing all black clothing in her kitchen.

She quickly yelled at them, scaring the three men out of her home.

Police believe the men were able to get into the woman's home with house hold items left in the woman's unlocked car.

The men than drove away in white sedan waiting outside.

Police want to remind everyone to lock up their vehicles and belongings. Be sure to report any suspicious vehicular activity you may see in your neighborhood at night.