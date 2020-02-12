Three men rob security guard outside Madison check cashing store

Three men robbed a private security guard outside a Madison check cashing store early Wednesday morning, before the shop even opened, according to the Madison Police Department.

The three suspects were reportedly armed and wearing masks when two people, the guard and an employee of PLS Checking Cashing Store, pulled into the parking lot, at 1907 S. Park Street, around 5:35 a.m.

One of them pointed a weapon at the employee, who was still in her car, and she raced away without handing over any money, MPD spokesperson Joel Despain said.

Another of suspects was able to get the guard’s gun, Despain continued. The trio allegedly got no money from the guard, however they did flee with the gun.

Investigators believe they had a getaway car parked nearby to help them escape.

The Madison Police Department have not released any information about possible suspects nor did they provide descriptions of them.

