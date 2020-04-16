Three more coronavirus deaths reported in Dane Co.

Three more people in Dane County have died from complications related to coronavirus, however no new cases were reported in the past day, according to new numbers from the county health agency.

In its afternoon update, Public Health Madison & Dane County reported 16 people have died. They are the first deaths reported since Tuesday.

The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 remained at 350, which is the first time since March 11, when there were only four reported cases, that the total stayed the same day-to-day, PHMDC figures show.

Over 6,700 people in the county have been tested so far.

Earlier Thursday, the state Department of Public Health reported there were 197 deaths statewide.

