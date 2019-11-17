Three people behind bars after high-speed chase

Three people are behind bars after an early morning police chase in Columbia County.

Lake Delton Police say an officer pulled over a 2007 Saturn with three people inside. The car then fled from officers, heading eastbound on I 90/94.

Officials say the suspects continued into Columbia County, until they hit tire spikes near Highway 33. Despite the tire damage, officials say the suspects continued onto Highway 78 in Caledonia Township. The driver then turned off into a corn field, where the car became disabled.

The driver and passengers were taken into custody by Lake Delton Police. No injuries were reported, and officials reported minimal property damage.

No word on what charges the suspects face.