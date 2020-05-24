Three people displaced after fire in East Side home, Madison Fire Dept. says

The Red Cross is assisting three people after a house fire on Madison’s East Side early Sunday morning.

The Madison Fire Department responded to the fire on the 200 block of Memphis Avenue around 2:10 a.m.

When they arrived the front part of the home was fully engulfed.

It was extinguished about 40 minutes later and the home was ventilated to remove smoke, says fire department spokesman Joel Kneifel.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. There is no damage estimate to the home.

