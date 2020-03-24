Three teens arrested after 100 mph chase that started in Madison

Three young teens were taken into custody overnight after a high speed chase in Dane Co. reached triple-digit speeds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects, one of whom is 15-years-old, while the other two are 14, are accused of taking the 2013 Ford Escape and were heading down U.S. Highway 51, near Pflaum Road, when a deputy tried to stop them, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

The chase lasted approximately four miles and reached speeds topping 100 mph, it said. Multiple agencies reportedly joined in the pursuit which ended when officers with the McFarland Police Department deployed stop sticks at the U.S. 51 and U.S. 12 intersection.

The spikes blew out all four tires and all three teens took off on foot, the Sheriff’s Office continued. They were eventually captured with the help of two K9s and a Madison Police Dept. drone.

The trio were each booked on counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and obstructing.

