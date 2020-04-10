Three teens in custody following pursuit

Three teens are behind bars after driving away from police in a car full of stolen items.

According to Dane County deputies, officers attempted to pull over a speeding car on the Beltline just before 9 p.m. on Thursday. The car failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Authorities believe the car matched the description of a vehicle associated with numerous burglaries, thefts, and stolen vehicles. Deputies set up several spike strips along USH 151, and the car's tires were safely deflated.

The three teens were brought into custody. Authorities found several stolen items in the car, and some illegal narcotics.

The incident and related crime spree remains under investigation.