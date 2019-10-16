Three unclaimed $100K lottery prizes in Wisconsin, including one in Janesville

There are three unclaimed Wisconsin lottery top prizes of $100,000 for the All or Nothing game that will expire soon, including one from Janesville.

The three tickets from June and July expire 180 days from the draw date, the unclaimed prizes are from these locations:

Ticket purchased at Smokers World on E. Milwaukee Street in Janesville with a June 24 draw date. That ticket expires Dec. 21, 2019.

Ticket purchased at Holiday in Medford with a June 11 draw date. That ticket expires Dec. 8, 2019.

Ticket purchased at Citgo AV Foodmart in Menasha with a July 21 draw date. That ticket expires Jan. 17, 2020.

There was also another All or Nothing top prize won on October 14. The winning ticket matched none of the 11 numbers and was purchased at R & S Midway Market in Mukwonago.

To win All or Nothing's top prize, players can either match all of the 11 numbers or none of the 11 numbers on their ticket. All three of the outstanding winners matched none of the 11 numbers on All or Nothing tickets.

Winners can claim prizes in person at the Madison or Milwaukee Lottery office or by mail.