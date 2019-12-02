Three young teens arrested after stealing a car in Madison

Three young teens have been arrested after stealing a car in Madison Sunday.

According to the Madison Police Department, just after 3 p.m. a car was stolen on Watts Road near the Princeton Club. Officers were later able to spot the vehicle on the Beltline near Todd Drive, and were able to stop it near Todd Drive and Post Road.

Three teens, a 14-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls, were in the stolen car. All three were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.