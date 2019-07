Thunderstorms Friday morning with high humidity and heat

JULY 18, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS MEDIUM (2) DUE TO MORNING THUNDERSTORMS AND AFTERNOON HEAT AND HUMIDITY.

Warm and humid conditions will continue across the region into the weekend. High temperatures will peak in the mid-90s on Friday with heat indices rising to 105 to 110.

*** HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 11PM SATURDAY ***

TODAY: SHOWERS/T-STORMS ENDING THIS MORNING, THEN PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID.

HIGH: 90

WIND: S 10-15

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

LOW: 78

WIND: SW 10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, HOT AND HUMID.

HIGH: 95

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 87

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 83