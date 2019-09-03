Thunderstorms Tuesday morning with a cold front heading in

SEPTEMBER 3, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO MORNING THUNDERSTORMS.

A cold front will sweep across the state today. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely this morning ahead of the front. By this afternoon, sunshine will return. It is expected to hang around Thursday and Friday as well.

TODAY: MORNING STORMS, THEN DECREASING CLOUDINESS.

HIGH: 81

WIND: S 15

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.

LOW: 54

WIND: NW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 69

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 73

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 76