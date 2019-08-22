Thursday is National Rainbow Baby Day

Parents across the United States are uniting to support one another and share pictures of their "rainbow babies" on Thursday.

A "rainbow baby" is a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, or passing away of an infant. These babies signify hope and healing after a loss. For parents, these babies are "the rainbow after the storm."

August 22 is National Rainbow Baby Day and offers mothers a chance to share their experiences, grieve, reflect, and celebrate the joy for their rainbow babies.