Turning trauma into triumph

“Ever since I was adopted, the first toy we actually got taught us how to walk, and it was a firetruck,” said Elijah Iselin.

Elijah, now 18 years old, knew as a young child that being a first responder was what he wanted to do with his life. It's a career path he's on with his twin brother, Eli. Both are now probationary firefighters with the Sun Prairie Fire Department.

“It’s a dream come true, it’s something we’ve wanted since we were very young,” said Eli Iselin.

But the way the twins first encountered the first responders who would become their role models was out of traumatic childhood moments.

“I was three, and I was playing outside with my twin brother, and I kicked a ball over the fenced and a dog popped it,” Eli remembered.

“My foster mom did not like that that had happened so she took me upstairs and took me into the bathroom and shut the door. She turned on the scalding hot water and held me down and burned me.”

From there, the course of the twins' lives changed. Out of those dark moments, the brothers soon met the couple who would adopt them, becoming their forever family and raising them in Sun Prairie.

The Sun Prairie community would also go on to give the twins a second family in the fire department. Now, the twins are completing their training to become firefighters with the department, working to fight fires, so no one else gets burned.

