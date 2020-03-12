Thursday night's Jason Aldean concert in Madison postponed to Aug. 9

Country music star Jason Aldean's concert in Madison has been postponed, the Alliant Energy Center announced Thursday.

The arena announced the postponement around 2:45 p.m., just hours before he was set to take the stage.

"We have been informed by Live Nation that they are postponing tonight’s Jason Aldean concert," it said on Twitter.

The show is now slated for August 9th. Tickets for Thursday's show will be honored at that one.

Alliant Energy Center says more information will be released as soon as they learn more.