Thursday was the coolest day since June

Cloud cover was a bit more pesky than originally thought on Wednesday. That aided temperatures that only topped out into the middle and upper 60s. Madison had a high of just 66 degrees and was the coolest high since the middle of June!

While certainly bringing a taste of fall to southern Wisconsin, it's nothing unprecedented for this time of year. In fact, on average a 60 degree high temperature usually occurs by the early part of August. Our first 50 degree high usually happens by the middle of September, 40 degree high by the middle of October, and 30 degree high by early November.

