Tickets for "Hamilton" on sale September 28

Broadway musical smash hit "Hamilton" is coming to Madison and now you can get your tickets for the event.

The Overture Center announced tickets will be available to purchase in person on Saturday, September 28th at 8 a.m. You can buy them online at Overture.org the same day at 10 a.m. Tickets will not be available by phone.

If you plan on buying them in person, the Overture Center suggest getting in line at the Henry Street entrance.

There is an 8-ticket limit per household. There will be a lottery for tickets. Details for that will be announced a little closer to the show dates.

"Hamilton" will be at the Overture Center November 19th through December 8th. There will be a total of 24 showings.

According to Overture, "Hamilton" is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

