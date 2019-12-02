Tickets on sale now for Wisconsin v. Ohio State in Big Ten Championship

If you’re planning on heading to Indianapolis this weekend to root on Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship, you can now pick up tickets to the big game.

The University has opened up ticket sales for the rematch with Ohio State at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Game day tickets for Saturday night will run fans $85, plus a $30 processing fee. Each account is limited to eight seats. You can pick them up here.

Over the weekend, the Badgers traveled to Minnesota where they upset the Golden Gophers and claimed the Big Ten West - as well as Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Not only are the Badgers looking to avenge the loss to the Buckeyes earlier this season, they are also looking for revenge for two previous losses to the No. 2 team in the nation in championship games.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Division champs are heavily favored to beat the Badgers for the third time in Indy and for their third straight Big Ten crown.