Tickets on sale for American Family Insurance Championship and concert

Tickets go sale Tuesday morning for the American Family Insurance Championship and the Little Big Town show at Breese Stevens Field.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m.

Proceeds from the concert and championship are donated to the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation for distribution to American Family Children’s Hospital and other charities impacting families and children.

The 2019 PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship raised a record $2.4 million for charities. In four years, the championship has raised more than $7.1 million for distribution to 280 charitable organizations.

Super group and Grand Ole Opry members Little Big Town will take the stage to headline the American Family Insurance Championship concert June 5.

The tournament will take place at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison from June 5 to June 7.

Concert ticket Information

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m.





General admission is $49.



General admission plus any one-day golf tournament ticket is $59.



Concert Gold Circle general admission is $95.



Concert Gold Circle general admission plus valid any one day golf tournament ticket is $99.



For online sales click here.



In person at The Duck Pond, Mallards Box Office located at 2920 North Sherman Avenue, Madison.



By phone at 608-246-4277.

Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.