Cheese Champion Reception tickets now available

Cheese lovers should act quickly to reserve their tickets to Cheese Champion, the signature public event of the World Championship Cheese Contest.

The contest is hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA).

Cheese Champion, held Thursday, March 5 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison, features a tasting of more than 75 contest standouts from all over the world, local specialty food and craft beer samples.

2020 marks the 33rd biennial World Championship Cheese Contest. In 2018, the contest drew more than 3,400 submissions of cheeses, butter and yogurt from 26 countries.

Attendees of Cheese Champion will have the exclusive opportunity to learn the intricacies of cheese evaluation from contest judges, and will be present as the winner of the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest is announced for the first time.

Cheese Champion tickets are $30 per person and are anticipated to sell out in advance of the event. Tickets can be purchased here.