Tiffany, Zunker advance to primary race to 7th Congressional District

The race to replace outgoing Congressman Sean Duffy for the remainder of the year is set.

Republican State Senator Tom Tiffany claimed the GOP nomination and will square off against Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker for the 7th Congressional District

Tiffany defeated Army Capt. Jason Church by a 16 point margin. Both candidates campaigned as ardent supporters of President Donald Trump.

Tiffany argued that his deep ties in the district and his experience in the Legislature the past decade voting for a variety of conservative priorities made him the better choice.

Meanwhile, Tricia Zunker, a justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court, She is trying to become the first Native American elected to Congress from Wisconsin.

She defeated Lawrence Dale, who showed few signs of active campaigning, for the Democratic nod by claiming 89 percent of the vote.

Tiffany and Zunker will face off in a May 12 special election. The winner will represent the heavily conservative district for the remainder of this year. They will have to run again in November to serve a full two-year term.

They are running to replace Sean Duffy, the Republican who represented the 7th District for nearly eight years before retiring this past September to spend more time with his family. He and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, were reality TV personalities who met on MTV’s “The Real World.”