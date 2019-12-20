Tim Elliott shares an exciting announcement

WMTV is thrilled to share in the excitement of a new addition to the NBC15 news family. Friday morning, Tim Elliott shared wonderful news with The Morning Show crew and viewers.

A message from Tim:

"In August of 2018, my wife Lindsey and I decided it was time to start a family. We had just bought our house in Madison in June and were finally settled in.

The next year and a half did not go as planned. Three positive pregnancy tests all resulted in three miscarriages. We worked with doctors at Generations Fertility Clink in Middleton. Doctors said we were experiencing “recurring pregnancy loss” so we began a series of tests to find out what, if anything, could be contributing to those losses.

After some DNA testing, it turns out that I have chromosomal abnormality called Balanced Robertsonian Translocation. There are different types of translocations that affect different chromosomes. My specific translocation meant we had a much higher chance of early pregnancy loss than a typical couple.

While doctors couldn’t definitely say this is why we lost all three pregnancies, they said it’s probably the main contributing factor.

Doctors told us my translocation wouldn’t affect my health in any way. They also said that despite the translocation, the good news is we are perfectly capable of having a healthy pregnancy/baby.

The only “X” factor in all of this was how much more heartache Lindsey and I could take should we decided to keep trying for a baby. We decided to give it another shot and at the end of September 2019, we found out Lindsey was four weeks pregnant.

We were on pins and needles for the next two months as doctors told us once we get to the 12 week mark, we would likely be in the clear. We made it to the 12 week mark with no issues and doctors at Physicians for Women in Fitchburg told us we should “rip-roaring” excited. We loved hearing that!

On December 19th, Lindsey was 16 weeks pregnant and doctors characterized our latest ultrasound as “boring” and “uneventful” which is absolutely amazing. The baby is measuring at the right size and everything is going well.

During our experience, we’ve heard from so many people who have gone through a similar situation. Hearing from those people helped create an amazing support system that let us know what we weren’t alone.

We feel now is the right time to tell everyone that Baby BOY Elliott is due June 5th!"

