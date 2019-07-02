Time running out for $5.9M Wisconsin lottery winner to claim prize

The winner of a $5.9 million Megabucks jackpot now has just two weeks to claim their prize.

Back in January, the winning ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Sheboygan. But since then, no one has claimed the massive prize. That person has until July 15 to claim their winnings, or they lose it all. Lottery winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their money.

The $5.9 million jackpot is the largest Megabucks prize won since 2015. The ticket's winning numbers are 1, 5, 28, 29, 37 and 44.