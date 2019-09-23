Time set for Badger vs. Golden Flashes on Oct 5.

Kickoff for the Oct. 5 game against Kent State at Camp Randall has been set for 11 a.m.

Tickets are still available to purchase for the game.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., people can head to Union South for the Badger Bash. It is a family-friendly event full of camaraderie that has taken place at The Union for more than 40 years. The UW Marching Band will be performing at the event to get people in the spirit before kickoff.

This year, NBC15 is the media partner of the Badger Bash. NBC15 Sports Director Mike Jacques will be emceeing the Badger Bash and NBC15 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino will be providing live weather forecasts. NBC15 anchors and reporters will also be on hand to help fans get in the Badger Spirit. A booth will be set-up for fans to try out a green screen, pretending to be a meteorologist or reporter.