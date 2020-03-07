Tips for getting your lawn ready for spring

Spring is almost here! If you're itching to get in your garden, Jim Hewitt from Home Depot has tips to get your yard ready for the new season.

The Five Weekends of Spring include:

a. Weekend One: Spring Cleaning

b. Weekend Two: Yardwork & Clean-up

c. Weekend Three: Planting & Gardening

d. Weekend Four: Outdoor Patio Refresh

e. Weekend Five: Hosting Your First BBQ

Whether you have warm-season or cool-season grass, there is one universal lawn care truth: you should fertilize your lawn in the spring.