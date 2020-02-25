Tips from Better Business Bureau before you head on summer vacation

You might be in planning mode right now for your summer vacation or spring break. But local experts are saying you need to do more than pack and go.

(Source: WMTV)

The Southwest Wisconsin Director for the Better Business Bureau, Tiffany Schultz, recommends doing research along with your planning.

She suggests to look for the best deals right on the travel site instead of doing a broad search on Google.

She says sometimes third-party sites are too good to be true.

Another tip: Wait to post those vacation pics on social media after you've returned home.

"You definitely want to wait until you're back home to post on social media. Everyone is super excited to go on their trip and share their travels, however that's ripe for thieves to know that you're not home, and they could possibly be entering into an empty house and you're miles away and can't do anything about it. So be very careful about sharing socially,” Schultz says.

Schultz says to also pay for your trip with your credit card because if there is a scam or any other issues. A credit card can offer some additional protections that other payments do not.

CLICK HERE to learn more on the BBB's website.

