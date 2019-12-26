Here's what you should know when returning that gift you just don't want

With the Christmas season winding down, many families take to the mall to make exchanges or return gifts. According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 70 percent of shoppers plan to hit the stores following the holiday.

“Every year I think that the day after Christmas is much better than Black Friday for deals,” said shopper Mary Blabaum.

The Better Business Bureau Southwest Wisconsin regional director, Tiffany Schultz, said the simplest thing shoppers can do is save every receipt.

“If you have your receipt it’s going to be a much smoother transaction,” she said.

Many online purchases can be returned in stores. Places like Kohl’s now take Amazon returns as well.

“If you purchased through an e-commerce retailer, just take it back to the brick and mortar store, and that may save you a lot of hassle getting the package to the shipping place and with any documentation you might need,” she said.

Schultz said before you reach the end of a long line, make sure you have your ID card just in case. She said it is also important to check the receipt for how long the return policy is. If the store will not take your item back, you are not completely out of luck.

"You can always take it to a third party site and sell it such as Facebook marketplace or eBay or any of those sites as well. If you are conducting a transaction on those sites though, we warn you to be careful you always want to meet your buyer in person and in a public place,” she said.

Regardless of the crowds post-holiday shopping might bring, many shoppers said they cannot pass up the sales or wait to spend gift cards.

“It’s always busy after Christmas, before Christmas, all the way up until January,” shopper Tiffany Erickson said.

Schultz said there are charities shoppers can donate to in order to make room for their new gifts. Click HERE for more information.