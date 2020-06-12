Tips on planting fall crops

Kopke's Greenhouse experts advise people who still want to plant summer crops to stick to potted tomato and pepper plants. "The potted plants will let you reap the benefits of your hard work quicker," Josh Smith, Kopke's Expert, said.

Looking ahead to fall, Smith said it is not too early to think about fall crops. "You can start planting your pumpkins, squash and melons if you want," Smith said.

If people planted summer crops in a container garden, Smith said it is simple to switch the container to fall crops. "If you've taken care of the plants, fertilized them, watered them and pruned them properly then your container should be in good condition," Smith said. "Taking care of your current container garden is tip number one."

Empty the container completely, rinse it out and then essentially start over. "Add the fertilizer, soil and plants or seeds for the fall," Smith said.

Smith adds that fall crops will have different needs than summer crops so make sure you read the full seed packet or potted plant to know how to properly take care of the plant.

The summer container gardens, if taken care of, Smith said should last until the first freeze.

