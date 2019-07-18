Tips to beat the heat at the Dane County Fair

Tips to beat the heat while enjoying the Dane County Fair:

1) Fair coordinators encourage people to take breaks and go into the indoor exhibits. "The pavilion where the animal exhibits are located is usually 10 degrees cooler than outside. Plus, we've added more fans and a ventilation system," Karen Endres with Dane County Fair said.

2) Extra fans have been placed throughout the outdoor grounds, Endres said. Some of them misting a cool breeze on people as they walk.

3) EMS and Paramedics have a tent set up that will assist anyone who has a medical emergency. "If people start feeling symptoms of heat exhaustion then we want them to find an event staff member who will take them to the first aid tent," Endres said.

4) The animals are keeping cool too. Endres said, the bunnies are laying on a pad above frozen water bottles, the cages are equipped with extra fans and the water bottles will be monitored and refilled frequently.

5) Endres said that the staff of the Dane County Fair is prepped for the heat. "They've all been told to make sure they have plenty of water bottles in their golf carts so as they're driving around they can hand them out to people."

The indoor exhibits open July 18 at 10 a.m. The outdoor area opens at 11 a.m.

The fair runs until Sunday July 21. For more information click here.