‘Book of Mormon’ takes the stage at Overture Center

The Book of Mormon is wowing audiences at the Overture Center this weekend. The musical comedy follows a pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

Liam Tobin, who plays the lead role in Elder Price, and Corey Jones, who plays the General, talked with NBC15’s Gabriella Rusk about the performance, songs, and story thousands of audiences are laughing along to.

The Book of Mormon will have shows on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and another two performances on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets or learn more, click here.