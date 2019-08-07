Title and registration fees increase Oct. 1

Beginning Oct. 1, title and registration fees in Wisconsin will increase.

Automobile registration fees will increase from $75 to $85. And title fees will increase from $69.50 to $164.50.

Wisconsin's 2019-2021 biennial budget includes a provision to increase motor vehicle title and registration fees and implements a hybrid electric vehicle surcharge.

A $75 annual surcharge for hybrid electric vehicle is implemented. A hybrid electric vehicle is one that is capable of using both electricity and gasoline, diesel fuel or alternative fuel to propel the vehicle.

Click here to view the fee increase list.