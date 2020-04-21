Toaster to mask sanitizer, UV light machine cleans masks

Bruce Winkler started his innovation skills at UW Madison, and they haven't stopped 30 years later.

He is the founder of Innovation Strategies LLC. where his company is shifting their focus to ways they can help frontline workers battling Covid19.

"If this can make a small difference and save a life here and there, we wanna make that happen," Winkler said.

He took new commercial toasters that are commonly found at hotels, and turned them into a machine that can sanitize masks for healthcare workers. A powerful Ultraviolet light was added and the powerful portion of the light called UV-C can kill DNA.

