Today is the start of winter and the shortest day of the year

Winter officially begins tonight at 10:19 p.m. which means the earth is tilted away from the direct angle of the sun. This means that today is the shortest day of the year, and also the northern hemisphere is absorbing the least amount of solar radiation.

It may seem like today, in theory, should be the coldest day of the year since we'll see the least amount of sunlight! But that is far from the truth of how the earth actually works. Typically, the coldest air of the season doesn't arrive until the first or second week of January. This is referred to as "seasonal heat lag."

Seasonal heat lag is caused due to the fact that water, rock, and soil absorb and release heat at a slow rate. Think of it as putting a pot of water on top of a stove. The water doesn't immediately start boiling, and when you remove the boiling water from the heat source, it doesn't immediately cool off either. Our atmosphere works in a very similar fashion. The highest amount of solar radiation occurs June 20th. but lakes and oceans take several weeks to heat up. As the high sun angle draws to a close in August, temperatures stay warm, despite the lack of sunlight. This is because the ground and oceans have all that heat stored from the summer time!