Toddler receives gift from police after stray bullet pierced stuffed animal

A Madison police officer decided to spread some joy after a toddler’s stuffed animal was struck by a stray bullet last week.

On Tuesday, Officer Allison Radzicki gave the girl a new “mama shark” after her “baby shark” was hit by a bullet.

According to the Madison Police Department, nearly four dozen shots were fired on Nov. 24 near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue. They said one of the bullets went into a home on the toddler’s bedroom and hit her stuffed shark.

No one was injured during the incident. Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain said 45 shell casings were found in the area.

No arrests have been made.

If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.